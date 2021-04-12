Arrest after 'serious' fire at Findhorn eco-community
A man has been arrested after a "serious" fire at the Findhorn eco-community in Moray.
Emergency services, including six fire appliances, were called to the Findhorn Foundation in the early hours of Monday.
The foundation said "extensive damage" was caused to the community centre and main sanctuary, but that "thankfully" no-one was hurt.
Police said a man, aged 49, had been arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.
The Findhorn Foundation was formally registered as a Scottish charity in 1972, 10 years after it began life with just a single caravan.