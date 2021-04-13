BBC News

Man charged after Findhorn Foundation eco-community hit by fire

A man has been charged after buildings were destroyed by fire at the Findhorn eco-community in Moray.

Emergency services - including six fire appliances - were called to the Findhorn Foundation in the early hours of Monday.

The foundation said the community centre and main sanctuary were destroyed. No-one was injured.

Police said a 49-year-old man had been charged and was due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

About a dozen people were safely evacuated as firefighters tackled the blaze at about 02:00.

The Findhorn Foundation was formally registered as a Scottish charity in 1972, 10 years after it began life with just a single caravan.

The foundation - described as an international spiritual education centre - has welcomed thousands of people from all around the world over the last 59 years.

