Covid in Scotland: Braemar Gathering cancelled for second year
- Published
The Braemar Gathering - traditionally attended annually by The Queen - has been cancelled for a second year due to Covid.
It was due to be held on 4 September, but organisers said they had taken the "heart-breaking" decision to reschedule on safety grounds.
Her Majesty is patron of the event, which takes place near the royals' summer residence Balmoral.
It has been run in its present form since 1832.
Last year the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Highland games event for the first time since 1945.
But with less than five months to go it has been announced the 2021 event will also not go ahead.
David Geddes, president of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, said: "This has been an extremely difficult decision to make.
"To cancel a gathering is something which I had hoped I would never have to do in my time as president.
"Now, to cancel for a second year is heart-breaking."
Mr Geddes warned there was still uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus and added organisers must put the wellbeing of the community, visitors and volunteers first.
He also confirmed the next event will now take place on 3 September 2022.
The Braemar Gathering draws both local people and visitors from around the world.
Queen Victoria first attended the event in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch and other members of the Royal Family have regularly visited.
The games, held at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, include competitions such as tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.
Pipe bands and Highland dancers also perform at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.