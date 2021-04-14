Driver accused of teacher 'trailer crash' death in Aberdeenshire
A man is accused of a killing a teacher in a crash in Aberdeenshire after a trailer allegedly came off his vehicle.
Mother-of-two Yvonne Lumsden, 35, from the New Deer area, died after a collision on the A948 near Ellon in July 2019.
Raymond Lamb, 30, denies causing her death by driving dangerously.
At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Stacey adjourned the case until a further hearing in September.
Mr Lamb is said to have been behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up which was towing a trailer.
Prosecutors claim he was going at "excessive speed".
'Child seriously injured'
It is alleged the trailer had a "defective" braking system and that it had not been secured properly to the vehicle.
The charge states the trailer then detached from the Mitsubishi before hitting a Volkswagen Polo driven by Ms Lumsden, who later died in hospital.
A child in her vehicle is also said to have been seriously injured.
Mr Lamb, of Peterhead, faces further charges under the Road Traffic Act.
Defence counsel David Moggach pled not guilty on his behalf during a short hearing.
He said: "Put shortly, we are ready to proceed to trial, but one cannot be fixed at present."