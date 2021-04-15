BP suspends production from Foinaven fields off Shetland
BP has suspended production from its Foinaven fields off Shetland so the vessel used can be removed from operation.
The Petrojarl Foinaven floating, production, storage and offload (FPSO) vessel is said to now be nearing the end of its 25-year life.
Age and the "demands of operating west of Shetland" ruled out an extension.
Alternative options to recover estimates of up to 200 million barrels from the area are being considered.
Production has been suspended to allow preparations to begin to remove the FPSO.
'Icon in North Sea'
It was commissioned in 1996 and has been on location in the Foinaven area since 1997.
BP North Sea's senior vice president Emeka Emembolu said: "The Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO has been an icon in the North Sea, serving the first deep water development on the UKCS (UK Continental Shelf) and to the West of Shetland.
"Foinaven was the forerunner to our major Schiehallion and Clair developments which have helped establish the West of Shetland as a key strategic hub in BP's global portfolio.
"Retiring the long-serving FPSO is now the safest and most economical option at this point. It also provides an opportunity to set the fields up for safe, efficient and more sustainable oil and gas production in the future."
The Foinaven area comprises the Foinaven and Foinaven East fields, 100 miles (160km) west of Shetland in water depths of up to 600m (1968ft).
BP said that, to date, 390 million barrels of oil have been recovered from the Foinaven area.