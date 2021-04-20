Men admit injuring woman with falling sofa in Aberdeen
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
- Published
Two men have admitted badly injuring a woman after dropping a sofa from a roof.
Edita Butkeviciute, 30, was treated for injuries to her spine, legs and lungs after the incident in Aberdeen in December 2019.
She had gone outside to use her phone when it happened, and afterwards said she was "lucky to be alive".
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Barrie Law and Lee Morrison admitted acting culpably and recklessly.
The pair had been moving the sofa at the time.
George Mathers, for offshore worker Law, 27, and Debbie Ginniver, for Morrison, 33, entered guilty pleas in their absence.
The indictment states that on 7 December 2019 at Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street they dropped a sofa from the rooftop, causing it to strike Ms Butkeviciute.
This was to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.
The case was adjourned for social work and restriction of liberty order assessment reports.
Ms Butkeviciute, from Lithuania, had stepped outside at the rear of her work to speak to her boyfriend on the phone when the sofa fell.
She said at the time: "I remember just waking up, I screamed really loud for help and started feeling cold. I couldn't move.
"I am very glad I am alive. I am very lucky to be alive."
Ms Butkeviciute underwent extensive surgery.