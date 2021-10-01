Man who killed mother in Aberdeen detained without time limit
- Published
A man who killed his mother by stabbing her 33 times in the family home in Aberdeen has been sent to a high security mental health facility without limit of time.
Jordan Milne, 27, admitted attacked 59-year-old Carol Milne in July 2019.
Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and later died.
Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide due to diminished responsibility.
Milne, who has schizophrenia, was sent to the State Hospital in Carstairs by Lord Burns at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The High Court in Glasgow previously heard that in the weeks prior to her death Mrs Milne feared for her safety because of her son's aggressive behaviour and constant demands for money.
She called police on 22 June 2019 as she was also worried he might damage her car or the house after she refused him cash.
Milne told officers that his mother was overreacting to a minor argument over him drinking the last of the milk.
Two days later she phoned the police again.
Prosecutor Angela Gray said she told the operator her son had mental health problems and needed psychiatric treatment but "nobody was listening to her".
Mrs Milne was told to contact NHS 24 and to dial 101 as "on the information provided, it wasn't a life-threatening situation".
Police spoke to Milne and his mother and it was agreed he could stay if he stopped playing loud music and helped around the house.
The court was told Milne and his parents watched a wildlife programme on 10 July, 2019.
Norman Milne went to bed and took a sleeping tablet, leaving his wife and son watching the television.
The next morning, he found his wife's body lying on the floor at the bottom of the bed with a knife next to her. She had 33 stab wounds and had been scalded with water from a kettle.
When quizzed by police Milne told them his mother was evil.
Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Alasdair Forrest told the court on Friday Milne had a mental illness which required medication to be given to him in a setting where 24-hour supervision was available.
"If he did not receive such treatment, he would be a threat to others", he said.
'Tragic case'
Defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC described it as a tragic case and said Milne - who observed proceedings via video link - expressed deep regret.
Lord Burns offered his condolences to members of the Milne family
Addressing Milne, the judge said: "You pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide and the Crown accepted that plea on the basis of diminished responsibility.
"I'm satisfied that a compulsion order is required in your case for the reason that you suffer from a mental illness which is schizophrenia. It is also necessary for the protection of the public that I impose a restriction order.
"The treatment which you will receive will be at the State Hospital where there is a room available for you. These restrictions will be without limit of time."
Mrs Milne's son Curtis previously in a statement: "The last 19 months have been harrowing. So many questions and not enough answers. How do you explain the feeling of having my mother taken away? Words will never explain the heartache, the anger, the pain and the sadness this has been left behind.
"I have lost my mum and my best friend. We love and miss her so, so much every day. I will never forget how amazing she was as my mum, as a wife, a sister and as a friend - and we want everyone to know what a special person she was and that she was taken from us all far too soon.
"My father dealt with a terminal illness. Following the tragic incident, he declined both physically and mentally and had no will to live. Sadly, he passed away and did not get the chance to see any justice."