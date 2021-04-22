Mocean Energy wave prototype to take to seas in Orkney
A new wave energy prototype will take to the seas in Orkney next month.
Edinburgh-based Mocean Energy has unveiled its Blue X machine, which is 20m (65ft) long and weighs 38 tonnes.
The wave machine has been fabricated in Scotland and will initially be deployed at the European Marine Energy Centre's Scapa Flow test site for sea trials.
The project has received backing of £3.3m from Wave Energy Scotland (WES), via its Novel Wave Energy Converter programme.
The company's plan is to connect it to a subsea battery which will be used to power a remotely-operated underwater vehicle.