Covid: More than 60 people flown ashore after outbreak on North Sea platform

image captionThe Shearwater field is east of Aberdeen

More than 60 people have been flown ashore from a North Sea platform after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Four tested positive on a floating hotel platform next to Shearwater, 140 miles (225km) east of Aberdeen.

Following an investigation into close contacts, a total of 61 people have been flown ashore.

Shell said it was taking "all appropriate precautions" in line with coronavirus protocols. Production has not been affected.

