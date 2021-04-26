Aberdeenshire police find kayaks stolen from events 'across UK'
- Published
Police in Aberdeenshire have recovered a haul of stolen kayaks believed to have been taken from clubs and events across the UK.
The discovery was made at a rural property near Inverurie on 19 April.
Officers said the kayaks and associated equipment may have been gathered over a number of years.
Inquiries are ongoing into the thefts, with officers working to identify and contact the owners of the equipment.
The collection is believed to be worth thousands of pounds.
It is understood it was reported to police by a member of the public. No arrests or charges have been made.
Police Scotland has appealed for anyone with information to assist them.
PC Chris Williamson, from Inverurie police station, said: "We are asking for anyone who has had kayaks or kayaking equipment stolen over the last few years to please get in contact."