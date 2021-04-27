Unexploded World War Two grenade found in Stromness
A police cordon has been set up in Stromness in Orkney after the discovery of an unexploded grenade.
The ordnance, dating from World War Two, was found near the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
A bomb disposal team is expected to arrive on Wednesday morning. The grenade will be taken to a beach and detonated safely.
Road closures and diversions are in place and police are urging residents to keep clear of the area.