Sandwich wrapper from 1992 found as litter in Cairngorms
A wrapper from a ham and tomato sandwich, eaten 29 years ago, has been found as litter in the Cairngorms National Park.
The plastic packet was picked up on the National Trust for Scotland's (NTS) Mar Lodge Estate, near Braemar in Aberdeenshire, on Sunday.
The £1.09 sandwich had a use by date of 23 March 1992.
NTS said the wrapper was still intact and "ruining this very special and beautiful place".
The trust said: "Plastic doesn't biodegrade - it stays in the landscape for a very long time."
The packet was just the latest example of "historic" rubbish found many years after it had been discarded.
Previous finds included part of a controller for a game made in the former USSR in the 1960s, picked up during a beach clean in East Lothian.
The plastic was from the toy cars racetrack set Novo Raceways.
It was among items of rubbish cleared from the shore at Fisherrow Harbour, Musselburgh.
The Russia-led federation of the USSR ended in the early 1990s.
Merchandise from a FIFA World Cup held more than 35 years ago was among piles of rubbish also cleared from a Highlands beach.
The cigarette lighter was made for Mexico 86.
Organisations Plasticatbay and Durness Active Health carried out the beach clean at Balnakeil, near Durness, in Sutherland.
Lotion bottles from Russia and jam containers from Newfoundland were also among the 450lbs (204kg) of litter tidied away.