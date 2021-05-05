Covid in Scotland: 46 cases linked to Elgin Academy
More than 40 Covid cases have been linked to a school in Moray, an area where it has been warned level three restrictions may have to remain.
NHS Grampian said 46 cases had been associated with Elgin Academy since 10 April.
Moray's rate was originally among the lowest in Scotland, but is now standing at more than three times the national average.
Public health officials are meeting to discuss the situation.
Scotland is due to move to level two on 17 May.
However, a senior public health official warned earlier this week that level three Covid restrictions could remain in Moray if infection rates do not come down.
Jillian Evans, the head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said the situation was "very fragile" and Moray needed to reverse the rise in cases.
Of the school situation, NHS Grampian said in statement: "We are aware of 46 cases associated with Elgin Academy since 10 April.
"Public health is working closely with Moray Council and the school's management."
'Not left behind'
Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns described rising case numbers as "concerning".
He said: "We all want to move to level two of restrictions later this month, along with the rest of the country, and see more freedoms restored.
"We're all responsible for our choices - follow the rules, don't gather in large groups and don't go into people's home to socialise. We do not want Moray to get left behind."
Moray Council head of education Vivienne Cross said: "These have been some of the toughest weeks of the pandemic for our school staff and families.
"We're reassured by public health that our strong Covid protection measures mean that transmission is not happening within our schools, and ask our residents to make the most of the expansion of testing for 'mild or extended' symptoms, and community testing for those without symptoms, to help stop the spread and further disruption to children's learning."
Moray Chamber of Commerce echoed that it was crucial that everyone in the area follows coronavirus guidelines to help bring case numbers down.
On 1 May, Public Health Scotland reported 78.3 weekly cases per 100,000 in Moray, compared to a national average of 21.9.
The weekly case rate per 100,000 is one of the key measures the Scottish government uses to decide which Covid level a local authority should be placed in.
Other indicators include the percentage of positive tests and pressure on local hospitals.
The threshold for level three was lowered to 50 cases per 100,000 in March.
Moray is currently the only Scottish local authority above this threshold.