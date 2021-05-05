Golden eagle poisoning probed by police in Aberdeenshire
The poisoning of a golden eagle in Aberdeenshire is being investigated by police.
The bird of prey was discovered dead on the Invercauld Estate, near Crathie, on 19 March.
RSPB Scotland said a dead mountain hare had been found nearby, laced with poison.
Police Scotland said forensic examination confirmed the bird had been "illegally and intentionally poisoned".
Officers searched properties on the estate under warrant on Tuesday, and inquiries are ongoing.
No arrests have been made, and police are appealing for information.
Det Con Daniel Crilley, of the wildlife crime unit said: "Poisoning a bird or animal is not only cruel and callous but it can also harm other wildlife.
"We are determined to protect these magnificent birds."
'Very disturbed'
Ian Thomson, RSPB Scotland's head of investigations said raptor persecution crimes on grouse moors in the area happened regularly.
"The perpetrators of these crimes don't just threaten wildlife, but put at risk the reputation of the area and the jobs dependent on the associated tourist industry", he said.
Invercauld Estate manager Angus McNicol said they had been informed by police that the bird contained pesticide.
"We are very disturbed indeed to learn that a bird of prey has been found on Invercauld in these circumstances", he said.
"We wholeheartedly support the appeal about this bird and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.
"Naturally we are offering our co-operation to the police as they conduct their inquiries and hope they are able to identify anyone who is involved."