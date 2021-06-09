Student who abducted and raped woman in Aberdeen jailed
- Published
An engineering student who raped a woman after grabbing her off the street and dragging her into a block of flats in Aberdeen has been jailed.
Callum Duncan, 23, pulled the woman by her hair to a communal landing before carrying out the attack in 2019.
He was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Judge Lady Scott told Duncan: "Your victim was a complete stranger to you. She was walking home to a friend's house."
Duncan was found guilty of carrying out the abduction and rape in April.
The court heard his 25-year-old victim had been on a night out in the city.
She was returning to a friend's flat in the early hours of 30 March 2019 when she was attacked.
The woman had told the High Court in Edinburgh that Duncan tried to engage her in conversation in the city's Raeburn Place before becoming aggressive.
Speaking via a video link to the court, she said: "Before I knew it, I was being pulled upstairs.
"I think I kind of kicked back a bit to try to get free, but very quickly I realised there was a big difference between our strengths."
'Brave young woman'
Following the rape, Duncan carried out another sex attack on the woman before she managed to grab her belongings and run downstairs.
She later arrived at her friend's flat in a distressed state and police were alerted.
Duncan, who was in his final year of a master's degree in engineering at the University of Aberdeen University at the time, had claimed they had consensual sex.
Lady Scott said that after dragging the woman up three floors in the stairwell, Duncan had violently raped his victim and subjected her to abuse over a long period.
The judge said: "Your victim is a resourceful and brave young woman. She has endured a long struggle to survive."
'Terrifying ordeal'
Lady Scott said that the woman has begun to rebuild her life and would not be defined by what he did to her.
The judge said that she took into account that Duncan was a first offender who was aged 21 at the time of the crime and had been an ambitious student who worked hard.
Duncan was also convicted of a number of other sexual offences, and was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Det Insp Lesley Clark, of Police Scotland, said: "Callum Duncan subjected a young woman to a violent, unprovoked and terrifying ordeal.
"It is due to her bravery throughout the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings that he will now face the consequences of his appalling actions.
"Hopefully the bravery shown by the victim will give other individuals who have suffered abuse the strength to come forward and report crimes of this nature."