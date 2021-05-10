Covid in Scotland: Aberdeen Nuart street festival returns
The popular annual Nuart street art festival is to resume in Aberdeen next month after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival took place for the first time in 2017, involving artists from around the world creating eye-catching designs on walls and the sides of buildings.
Nuart Aberdeen 2021 will run throughout June and July, it has been announced.
However, elements such as guided group tours will not take place this year.
Unlike previous years when all the street art is created within a week, the production period has been extended and the artists' time in the city will be staggered.
Adrian Watson, chief executive of organisers Aberdeen Inspired, said "Nuart Aberdeen has had a transformative impact on Aberdeen, firmly placing the city as a must-visit destination for street art lovers from across the globe.
"The festival holds a special place in the hearts and minds of locals and visitors alike and we are excited to see it return to our city now that it is safe to do so."
The first artist to be announced as part of the line-up is Helen Bur, who will explore the festival's theme of "Memory and the City".