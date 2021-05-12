'Storm' chasers try to track down George Mackay Brown's first book
George Mackay Brown is one of the greatest Scots writers of the 20th Century but his first collection of poems had a print run of just 300.
BBC Orkney has tracked down the owner of one of the original copies of The Storm, from 1954, but it is now looking for the rest.
MacKay Brown spent his life living in and documenting Orkney life.
A programme of events is being planned to celebrate the centenary of his birth - in October 2021.
Except for periods as a student in Edinburgh, Mackay Brown, who died in 1996, lived all his life in Stromness in the Orkney islands.
He went on to international acclaim but his works reflect the author's roots and cover themes he would return to throughout his life including the islands' history and mythology.
His final novel, Beside the Ocean of Time was shortlisted for the Booker prize in 1994.
It came 40 years after The Storm was published by the Orkney Press, at Mackay Brown's own expense, and sold out its 300 copies within a fortnight.
Copies are rare - and expensive. One is currently on sale online for almost £400, despite the fact that it is missing part of its cover.
So the George Mackay Brown Fellowship have teamed up with BBC Radio Orkney to find out where and, more importantly, how many copies have survived.
Yvonne Gray, from the fellowship, said: "In his first collection you can already find many of the themes that became so important in his work, and give it its significance for readers across the world.
"It will be fascinating to find out if many Orkney houses still have a copy, and where the book has travelled to."
In the introduction to the slim volume the poet Edwin Muir - who was a friend and supporter of Mackay Brown - wrote: "His main theme is Orkney's past and present, and, if only for that reason, this book should be in every Orkney house.
"But it is as a poet, not only as an Orkney poet, that I admire him."
Alison Miller, who lives in Orkney, treasures a copy of the book she found on her late mother's shelves - although she admits it is now "rather grubby".
"It was slipped in among her other George Mackay Brown books", she says, "and when I discovered it I was very excited."
She says her mother was "always interested in literature ... so she would have been interested that a local person was publishing a book of poetry.
"I found a piece in her diary from 1967 where she'd gone to a Stromness pageant and she notes, just very briefly, 'GMB has the measure of the heart of Orkney.'"
BBC Orkney plans to broadcast a special programme based on the search for copies of "The Storm and other poems" in the autumn.