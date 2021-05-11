Shetland knife murder pair to appeal convictions
Two people convicted of stabbing a woman to death in Shetland are to appeal their convictions
Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, had denied murdering Tracy Walker, 40, in Lerwick in July 2019.
MacDougall was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and Smith was ordered to serve at least 20 years and two months.
They have instructed lawyers to argue they were victims of miscarriages of justice. They are also appealing the sentences as excessive.
Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh found them guilty last year, after hearing the pair had wanted money to buy drugs.
Jailing them for life, Lord Uist said it was a "shocking and gruesome" murder of an innocent woman.
Lord Uist told MacDougall his criminal record showed he was an "evil man".
He then told Smith: "You encouraged or instigated your co-accused to commit this murder and supplied him with a knife which he used. Your guilt is at least as great as his."
An official at the Court of Criminal Appeal confirmed that a procedural hearing in the case will take place on 20 May.
A full hearing is expected to take place next month.