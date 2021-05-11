Covid in Scotland: Moray probably not changing levels 'disappointing'
It is "disappointing" that Covid restrictions will probably not be eased in Moray next week, according to the local council chief executive.
But he said the situation can still be "turned around".
A surge of Covid cases in the region has seen the infection rate rise to about 94 cases per 100,000 - well above the 50-case threshold for level two.
Mainland Scotland will move to level two on Monday but Moray is "very likely" to remain in level three.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a final decision would be taken later in the week.
The area is experiencing what has been described as "uncontrolled, sustained community transmission" of Covid-19.
Elgin - which has seen dozens of cases associated with Elgin Academy - and Keith are said to be been particular hotspots.
The outbreak is thought to consist of 21 significant networks.
Some cases of the so-called Indian variant have also been identified in the region. But it is principally the Kent variant which is being transmitted.
Ms Sturgeon said she did not think a level four decision would be needed.
"The situation in Moray, together with the emergence of new variants globally, should be a sharp reminder to all of us that the virus remains a real threat", she said.
'An improving picture'
Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns said: "It's disappointing that we may not be able to move out of level three alongside the rest of Scotland next week, but we can still turn this situation around.
"If we all take up the testing opportunities whether we have extended symptoms or not; isolate when we're advised to; and get our vaccine, we can progress out of the pandemic alongside the rest of the country.
"But we must be vigilant and use all the mitigations we have available to us. That means staying out of other people's houses and not hugging our loved ones for a bit longer so we can improve the situation here in Moray."
Businesses in the area would be offered extra support.
Deputy Director of Public Health for NHS Grampian, Chris Littlejohn, said: "We have been delighted with the community response to our request for increased testing and we are continuing to ask that people continue to comply with the regulations and rules.
"If the community continues to do the right things, level two won't be far away.
"We hope that all of these measures will result in an improving picture in the next 10-14 days."
The vaccination of younger adults in Moray was earlier accelerated because of the coronavirus surge in the area.