Shetland to host its first ever Pride event
By Daniel Bennett
BBC Scotland
- Published
Shetland's first ever Pride festival is being organised for June 2022.
The isles have never had a dedicated Pride event, despite a number of LGBT groups existing for a few years.
A committee is being established to help with the running of the event, and Shetland Pride will be registered as a charity.
The council has welcomed the plans and those behind them say it will be a chance for LGBT people in the isles to form connections.
'Proper Pride'
The founder of Shetland Pride, Kerrie Meyer, said it was an opportunity to do something different for the isles.
"For two years we had a float at the Shetland carnival. But we've never had a proper Shetland Pride."
The group is forming a committee and has over 100 members online. It plans to register as a charity before next summer.
Those involved hope their first event will be well attended.
"At Fife's first Pride, they thought 300 would turn up - in the end 3,000 people turned up," said Kerrie.
Increasing visibility
The number of Pride events across Scotland has increased markedly since the first major event held in Edinburgh in June 1995.
"We've seen a rise up to 26 in 2019," said Scott Cuthbertson, development manager of the Equality Network.
He said there had also been "increasing levels of visibility" in Shetland too.
"People need to see they're not the only one. Visibility is key to good mental well-being."
"LGBTI people live in every part of Scotland and are part of every community," he added.
"The key thing about being an LGBTI person is that you are someone's brother, sister, next door neighbour."
Council backing
The event has been welcomed by Shetland Islands Council.
"Shetland's an open, inclusive, and tolerant society. This will be quite a spectacle next summer if it goes ahead as planned," said council convener Malcolm Bell.
"We've flown the rainbow flag for a number of years now - we very much support inclusivity and diversity."
Pride emerged as a protest movement in the early 1970s and according to Scott Cuthbertson, it is still crucial.
"Scotland decriminalised homosexuality 40 years ago this year," he said.
"Support has gone up - LGBTI people want to get on with their lives with equality and fairness."