'Unusual infections' found at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital
A small number of "unusual infections" have been identified in patients at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.
NHS Grampian said it is investigating the causes, and whether there is any link to the hospital environment.
It is continuing to admit and treat children as normal but said it is taking a "very precautionary approach".
This includes changing some processes in theatres and considering the relocation of some procedures.
An NHS Grampian spokesman said: "We have identified a small number of unusual infections in patients treated at RACH.
"This may lead to a delay for a very small number of patients, for which we apologise.
"We are communicating directly with both patients and staff about this."
