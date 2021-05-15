BBC News

One man killed in two-car crash on A950 in Aberdeenshire

One man has died and another suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash on the A950 in Aberdeenshire.

The smash happened on the Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road at about 17:50 on Friday.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he continues to be treated.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for a police accident investigation at the scene.

Sg Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: "I am appealing for anyone with further information, or potential dash-cam footage of the incident, to please get in touch."

