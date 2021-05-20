Driver, 87, killed in two-car Orkney road crash
- Published
An 87-year-old man has died after a crash involving two cars in Orkney.
The collision in Kirkwall happened on Junction Road, near the Orkney Library and Archive building, at about 15:.55 on Wednesday.
The pensioner was the driver and sole occupant of a black Smart car. The male driver of a blue Audi S3, which was also involved, was uninjured.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way and police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends and everyone affected by this incident.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash on Wednesday afternoon".