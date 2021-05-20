Former police dog handler admits careless driving after crash
A former police dog handler has admitted careless driving following a crash that left one of his dogs fatally injured and another driver badly hurt.
George Shearer, 50, had a head-on collision with Gordon Morrison, 58, on the A90 near Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, in February 2017.
Original charges included dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs.
The Crown accepted a plea to careless driving at the High Court in Glasgow.
Shearer - who retired from Police Scotland as a result of the crash - was fined £1,000 by Lord Weir last Friday.
He had originally appeared at the high court in January 2020.
The charges then included an allegation that he took tablets from a suspect for his own use.
At the time of the crash, Shearer was on duty with two police dogs in his van.
Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles before being rescued.
Dog put down
Mr Morrison - a Ministry of Defence police officer - suffered a number of serious injuries including spinal fractures.
Both police dogs in Shearer's van were taken to a vet. However one, a labrador called Sam, had a serious spinal injury and had to be put down.
Shearer, of Alford, Aberdeenshire, gave up his career after almost 30 years in the force.
The Crown Office said any decision to accept a plea is taken following consideration of all the facts and circumstances, and the available evidence.
Police Scotland said: "We are aware of the outcome of the case. The individual is no longer a serving officer.
"Had he remained in service, the circumstances would have been considered by Professional Standards for conduct purposes."