Orkney man who raped woman and girl jailed for 10 years
- Published
A man found guilty of carrying out repeated rapes and sexual abuse has been jailed for 10 years.
Edwin Cuschieri attacked four victims at different locations in Orkney during offending that spanned 28 years.
His youngest rape victim, a girl who was aged eight or nine at the time, said the abuse "haunted" her.
Sentencing Cuschieri at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lady Scott said the 67-year-old appeared to think he was "entitled" to abuse women.
She told Cuschieri, who had denied the charges: "You have a complete lack of insight into your behaviour."
The court was told that one of Cuschieri's child victims had approached police in 2009, but he was released without charge after questioning and no further action was taken against him.
Cuschieri's offending carried on until 2016.
The former diver and hotel receptionist had earlier denied a string of charges during his trial.
Recently married
His offending began in Stromness in 1988 when he subjected a woman to repeated assaults, rapes and verbal abuse.
He raped the girl at a house between 1997 and 2001. She told the court she was the victim of a sexual assault which haunted her for years.
In Kirkwall in 2016 he molested a woman and subjected a second victim to a sexual assault.
He was unanimously found guilty of six offences by a jury - three of rape, two of sexual assault and one of indecent behaviour to an underage child.
Lady Scott said in sentencing him she had taken into account his age and noted he was recently married and his new wife supported him.
Cuschieri, of Shapinsay, Orkney, will be placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
Defence solicitor advocate John Keenan said Cuschieri's wife remained supportive of him and his intention when released was to move to England with her.