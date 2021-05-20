Man loses bid to quash attempted murder conviction
A man jailed for attempted murder in Aberdeenshire has failed in a bid to have his conviction quashed.
Aaron Dines, known as Morrison, stabbed 32-year-old Martin Noble in a Fraserburgh children's play park in November 2018.
He was jailed for eight years in November last year after being found guilty.
Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh have dismissed his claim that it was a miscarriage of justice.
Morrison's legal team argued that trial judge Lord Beckett was wrong to stop jurors considering 42-year-old Morrison's claim that he acted in self defence.
They said there was evidence available which supported Morrison's claims.
However, in a written judgement issued on Thursday, the judges rejected the appeal.
Morrison, a former tyre fitter from Aberdeen, was convicted of the attack at Bruar Court following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He told the trial that at the time of the offence he was living in Fraserburgh and was addicted to crack cocaine.
The judge said he had to impose a sentence which sought to deter Morrison and others from carrying knives in public.