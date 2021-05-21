Covid: Moray moving to level two 'hugely welcome'
The decision to move Moray to level two restrictions has been described as "hugely welcome".
The area had been kept in level three over concerns about its infection rate.
However it has dropped in recent days, to under 40 cases per 100,000 people - below the level two threshold of 50.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Moray would move to level two from midnight. Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns paid tribute to efforts that have been made locally.
Ms Sturgeon said the situation in Moray had improved "significantly".
The vaccination roll-out was earlier widened to include younger adults in Moray.
Mr Burns said: "It's hugely welcome news that Moray will move to level two from midnight and I pay tribute to the community, NHS and council colleagues for their response to the increased and enhanced testing and accelerated vaccination programmes.
"Thanks also to our vibrant business community for their support and forbearance as we overcame this challenge together.
"The move means so much to so many."
He added: "This outbreak in Moray has brought it home how easy it is for the virus to run out of control."
Elgin and Keith were said to have been been among particular hotspots, along with areas such as Lossiemouth and Aberlour.
According to official statistics published on Thursday, the weekly case rate in Moray had fallen to 36.5 per 100,000.
