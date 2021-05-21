Man, 87, killed in Orkney crash named
- Published
An 87-year-old man who died after a crash involving two cars in Orkney has been named.
Brian Whalley, from Kirkwall, was driving on the town's Junction Road, near the Orkney Library and Archive building, when the collision happened at about 15:55 on Wednesday.
He was the sole occupant of a black Smart car. The male driver of a blue Audi S3, which was also involved, was uninjured.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Whalley's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
"Anyone who can help is asked to call 101."
