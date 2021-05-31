Men who badly injured woman dropping sofa from roof avoid jail
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
- Published
Two men who badly injured a woman after dropping a sofa from a roof have been ordered to pay a total of £15,000 in compensation to their victim.
Edita Butkeviciute, now 31, was treated for injuries to her spine, legs and lungs after the incident in Aberdeen in December 2019.
She said she was "lucky to be alive" but did not want the men to be jailed.
Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, had been moving the sofa. They admitted acting culpably and recklessly.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff William Summers said that as a direct alternative to custody, Law must pay compensation of £12,000 and Morrison must pay £3,000.
Both were also told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and will be supervised for 18 months.
Ms Butkeviciute told BBC Scotland News she was still in pain every day but felt "blessed" to be alive.
Law and Morrison admitted dropping a sofa from the rooftop of Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street on 7 December 2019.
The sofa struck Ms Butkeviciute, causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.
Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court the men had been moving the sofa from a flat. They took it through a window and dragged it along the roof before checking below and pushing it over the side.
Ms Butkeviciute, from Lithuania, had stepped outside at the rear of her work to speak on the phone.
She was knocked unconscious by the falling sofa, then woke up screaming and unable to move.
Ms Butkeviciute suffered a catalogue of injuries which needed surgery, and still suffers pain, flashbacks and panic attacks.
Defence solicitor George Mathers, for Law, said the men could not fit the sofa through a door, so took it out of the window and dropped it - with "dire consequences".
He said his client's actions would "haunt him for the rest of his life".
Mr Mathers also praised the "extreme fortitude" and attitude of Ms Butkeviciute.
Debbie Ginniver, for Morrison, said her client felt "dreadful" about what had happened, and described it as "a catastrophic error of judgement".
Sheriff Summers said it was hard to imagine anything more culpable and reckless than dropping a sofa from a roof.
He said the two men were fortunate that the consequences had not been even worse.
"You simply should not have done this and your actions are inexcusable," he said.
The sheriff added that if no precautions had been taken at all, then a prison sentence would have been inevitable.
Ms Butkeviciute said the men's actions had been "stupid", but she had not thought they should go to jail.
"I am glad these two men admitted what happened so other people can learn an important lesson - people can get seriously hurt and what happened to me proves that," she said.
"I'm in pain every day.
"It happened in seconds. Now, I feel great, I appreciate life like never before, it changed me in a really good way as well. I am very positive, I have no hate."
Ms Butkeviciute added that she wanted to focus on her recovery and "move on with my life.
"I could have died that day, so I really do feel blessed."