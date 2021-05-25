Aberdeenshire Council HQ partially reopening after Legionella scare
Aberdeenshire Council is partially reopening its headquarters in Aberdeen after it was closed due to a Legionella bacteria scare.
An "early warning" was raised at Woodhill House last week during testing of the water supply.
The "area of concern" has been isolated and the results of testing throughout the rest of the building were clear.
Aberdeenshire Council said the building was partially reopening on Tuesday for a small number of staff.
The local authority said in a statement: "The area of concern has been isolated to a single water point in the building in an area not currently in use.
"The result from testing throughout the building at the weekend was clear, with some further testing to continue in the affected area for the time-being."
Legionella bacteria are commonly found in sources of water, such as rivers and lakes, which sometimes find their way into artificial water supply systems.