Man jailed for 13 years for 'appalling' rape and child abuse
- Published
A 61-year-old man who carried out an "appalling" catalogue of abuse and rape against children in the north-east of Scotland has been jailed for 13 years.
Gary Dunn preyed on children over more than two decades at addresses in Moray and raped one victim in Aberdeen.
Dunn, from Rothes, had denied a series of charges at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of rape and indecency crimes against girls.
Judge Lady Poole said his victims suffered disgusting acts of depravity.
Dunn's offending began in 1998 and continued until 2019.
Lady Poole said that victim impact statements provided to the court made "distressing reading".
The judge said that Dunn had been convicted of "appalling" offences.
He will be kept under supervision for a further three-year period after his sentence.
Dunn was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.