Hospital patients in Elgin moved due to Legionella risk
- Published
Elderly patients are being moved to a different ward at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin after a potential legionella risk was identified in the water supply.
An issue was raised during sampling being carried out as part of ongoing redevelopment work around ward seven.
NHS Grampian said so far no cases had been found in either patients or staff.
However, until the risk can be "properly investigated and managed", the area will be closed to patients and staff.
Eight patients who were in the acute elderly admissions ward are being moved to other parts of the hospital, and some appointments may be rescheduled.
'Best course of action'
Ward seven is on the first floor, and the floor below houses teams including physiotherapists, occupational therapists and dietitians, who will also move to other locations while works are carried out.
Some medical and administrative staff also have offices in this area, who will also be relocated.
Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson said: "I know this move will cause inconvenience and disruption for patients, their families, and staff alike.
"However, the safety of everyone in Dr Gray's Hospital must be a priority. Until we can properly understand and deal with this water quality issue, this is the best course of action."
Legionella bacteria are commonly found in sources of water, such as rivers and lakes, which sometimes find their way into artificial water supply systems.