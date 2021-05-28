Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing on A93
A badly-injured motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after crashing in Aberdeenshire.
Police said the 37-year-old man had been travelling south on a red BMW motorbike on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road on Thursday evening, near Newbigging.
He was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries.
The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition was described as critical.
The crash happened at about 19:50, and the road was closed for several hours for a collision investigation.
Sgt Peter Henderson said: "I am appealing to anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash to contact us as there may be information which could help us establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.
"In particular, if any motorists have dash cams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation."