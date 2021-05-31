Fog forces Coastguard helicopter to land on road at Aberdeen beachfront
A Coastguard helicopter involved in an urgent medical transfer was forced to land on a road near Aberdeen Beach due to fog.
The poor weather hampered the intended landing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The rescue helicopter instead landed at the Beach Esplanade, near Ellon Road, so that the transfer to Glasgow could go ahead.
Police Scotland said officers assisted with the road closure to allow the landing on Monday morning.