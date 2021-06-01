'Iconic' Ardoe House Hotel set to re-open and create jobs
A prominent hotel on the outskirts of Aberdeen which went into liquidation during the coronavirus pandemic last year is to re-open.
Sixty-eight staff lost their job at the four-star Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel, at Blairs.
The impact of pandemic was described as the "final straw" for the business in the wake of the oil industry downturn.
Under 7 Hospitality Management, the reopening later this month will initially create at least 40 jobs.
Managing director Richard Ellison told BBC Scotland News that figure could rise as they begin a review for the coming year.
"We're delighted to support the manager in the re-opening of such an iconic Scottish hotel", he said.
"As with all hospitality venues, Ardoe House suffered during the Covid pandemic, however it is with great news that we are now re-opening with the creation of between 40-50 permanent roles.
"This is a two-stage process, with one being re-opening and two working with a design team in reviewing and realising the potential of the hotel building and its land to further develop out the hospitality offering Ardoe has for its future guests."
Ardoe House has been a popular venue for weddings and events for more than 70 years.
It was built in 1878, and was converted into a hotel in 1947.
The news the South Deeside Road venue was being placed into voluntary liquidation emerged in November.