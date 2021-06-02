Thirty jobs lost as Aberdeen subsea firm goes into administration
Thirty jobs have been lost after an Aberdeen subsea services firm went into administration.
N-Sea Offshore Limited - a subsidiary of the global N-Sea Group which is headquartered in the Netherlands - was launched in 2014.
The move has been blamed on a lack of contracts, rising operational costs and a collapse in income leading to "unsustainable" cash flow problems.
The business has ceased trading with immediate effect.
Chad Griffin, from administrators FRP, said: "N-Sea Offshore is an established specialist subsea service business that had undertaken a wide range of contracts for numerous clients operating in the North Sea.
"Despite every effort by the directors to keep the business trading and ensure the company could survive the downturn in the North Sea, the severe financial problems meant that administration was the only option.
"We will now wind down the business and will be looking to sell the extensive assets as soon as possible. Unfortunately, all 30 members of staff have been made redundant with immediate effect."