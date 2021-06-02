Motorcyclist dies six days after A93 crash near Newbigging
A motorcyclist has died six days after crashing on the A93 near Newbigging in Aberdeenshire.
Daniel Kalinski, 37, from Dundee, suffered serious head injuries when he was thrown from his BMW bike at about 19:50 on Thursday 27 May.
He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on Wednesday morning.
Police said no other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the smash.
Sgt Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Kalinski's family at this difficult time and our inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.
"It is important we speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident in order to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.
"In particular, if any motorists have dash cams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation."