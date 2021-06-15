Probe into alleged removal of granite Union Terrace Gardens steps
- Published
Aberdeen City Council has launched an investigation into the whereabouts of granite steps allegedly taken from historic Union Terrace Gardens.
The sunken gardens originally opened in 1879 and are currently undergoing a £28m redevelopment.
The Press and Journal newspaper revealed a probe was under way after images emerged of a pile of granite slabs said to be from UTG in a garden.
The council said it would be concerning if granite had been removed.
Planning permission for the work stipulated that original granite from the site had to be reused there.
Lib Dem councillor Ian Yuill has called for answers.
He told BBC Scotland: "I think the most important thing of all is that the truth is determined as quickly as possible and that no more granite is removed from the site in any unauthorised way.
"I would like to see the granite sitting elsewhere returned to Union Terrace Gardens."
Aberdeen City Council confirmed an investigation was taking place.
The local authority said in a statement: "It would be concerning if granite has been removed from UTG without our permission."
Contractor Balfour Beatty has also been asked for comment.
Work to transform the sunken gardens began in September 2019.