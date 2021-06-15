Diver dies after getting into difficulties off Shetland
A man has died after getting into difficulties while diving off Shetland.
The 68-year-old, from Northamptonshire, was diving off the island of Bressay on Monday afternoon.
Coastguards were among emergency services called out to help the rescue effort and the diver was flown to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.
A second man, aged 52, was also taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.
It is believed the men were diving on the wreck of the fishing vessel Fraoch Ban.