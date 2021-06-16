Covid in Scotland: Offshore Europe conference postponed until February
The major Offshore Europe conference has been postponed until next year, it has been announced.
The annual oil and gas event had been due to take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen in September.
It will go ahead virtually from 7-10 September, but the face-to-face event has been postponed until 1-4 February.
Organisers of the event said ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were behind the decision.
Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: "For almost 50 years, Aberdeen has proudly hosted Offshore Europe, a fitting home for one of the energy sector's flagship events as a European energy capital.
"Whilst it is disappointing that the face-to-face element of Offshore Europe 2021 has to be postponed as a result of Covid-19, we support the decision made by the organisers.
"We will work to make the virtual event a success whilst turning our focus to delivering an exceptional and safe event in February."
Chris Walker, from the the Oil and Gas Authority, added: "Offshore Europe was always going to be different this year and the decision to split the event in two was made with safety and public health considerations at heart."
The conference was the first major event to be held at the new P&J Live/The The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca) venue in 2019, which replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).