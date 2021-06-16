Call for police probe into removal of historic Aberdeen granite steps
A call has been made for police to investigate the removal of granite steps from historic Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.
The gardens originally opened in 1879 and have been undergoing a £28m redevelopment since 2019.
Images emerged of slabs piled in a residential garden, and it was later confirmed they were from UTG.
The council has launched a probe, but SNP group leader Alex Nicoll has now called for a police investigation.
Planning permission for the work stipulated that original granite from the site had to be reused there.
The council is meeting with contractors on Wednesday to discuss the situation.
Mr Nicoll said: "In my view, the correct people to investigate whether or not anything untoward has taken place is Police Scotland.
"I'd be hoping that council officers are asking them to carry out an independent and proper investigation."
"At this point in time, we don't have all the facts to hand. What we do know is very substantial pieces of property have moved outwith our control. And I think we need to get to the bottom of how did this happen, who did what and has anything criminal taken place."
Police Scotland said the matter had not been reported to them.
The council said that a review would be carried out to consider "whether any breach of contract had occurred on behalf of any responsible party".
Lib Dem councillor Ian Yuill has called for a full audit of the UTG granite.