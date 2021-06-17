Thirteen charged over illegal mass car gathering in Aberdeen
Thirteen men have been charged following an illegal mass car gathering in Aberdeen, police have said.
Officers have been investigating "dangerous manoeuvres" such as vehicles being driven at speed through groups of pedestrians.
It follows the gathering at the car park of Queens Links Leisure Park on Saturday 29 May.
Men aged between 19 and 35 have been charged, with some having cars seized under anti-social driving legislation.
Police Scotland said eight drivers have been dealt with in relation to careless driving and five will be reported in relation to alleged dangerous driving.
Extremely high risk
Officers are continuing to review footage.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "This was not just a case of some friends meeting up.
"This was a large-scale, unauthorised car event with significant anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving in a busy car park where families were visiting the entertainment complexes and nearby restaurants.
"The potential consequences of serious injury or worse to an innocent bystander was extremely high."