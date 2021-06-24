Aberdeen terrorism case 'has more than 1m pages of documents'
Lawyers for a man accused of planning to carry out terrorist acts in Aberdeen have to examine more than one million pages of documents, a court has heard.
Richard Smith, 28, is charged with offences said to have happened between August 2018 and November 2019.
Prosecutors claim Mr Smith "with the intention of carrying out acts of terrorism" did "engage in conduct" in the preparation of them.
This includes a claim he allegedly stated "all Muslims must die".
His defence counsel said he was still not ready for a trial to be set.
Ronnie Renucci told the High Court of Glasgow: "There is a mountain of evidence - over one million pages of material.
"There are certain matters that need to be investigated."
He said a cyber crime expert had been instructed to examine information on 47 discs currently being held by police.
Mr Smith - who denies the charges - was not present.
Lord Matthews adjourned the case until a further hearing in August.