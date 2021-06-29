Diver from Derby who died at Orkney's Scapa Flow named
A diver who died in Scapa Flow in Orkney has been named by police as 57-year-old David Pleace.
Mr Pleace, from Derby, was found on Monday after a multi-agency search.
He had been reported missing on Sunday afternoon and air and sea searches were made of Scapa Flow by the coastguard and RNLI.
Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Insp David Hall said: "Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
Scapa Flow was an important Royal Navy base during both world wars and was the scene of the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in 1919.
The sunken German ships are a popular diving spot.