Death of 88-year-old found in house not suspicious
- Published
The death of an 88-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a house was not suspicious, police have said.
Officers were called to Allison Close in Cove near Aberdeen in February.
The Evening Express reported that the 88-year-old woman had been dead for "several years" and was found after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.
Police Scotland and the Crown Office (COPFS) said they were taking no further action.
In a statement, police said the woman's death was not being treated as suspicious.
A spokeswoman said: "The wider investigation in to the circumstances following her death are also concluded.
"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal. No person has been arrested or charged in connection with this investigation."
The COPFS said: "After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, it was concluded that no further investigation is required.
"The family have been informed of this decision."