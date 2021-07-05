Rapist targeted women over more than a decade in Aberdeen
- Published
A man who targeted women in a series of sexual and physical assaults over the course of more than a decade has been jailed for seven years.
William McGregor, 32, attacked four women at locations in Aberdeen between 2009 and last year.
He was convicted earlier this year on a number of charges, including raping two of his victims.
McGregor was arrested after the women came forward to speak to police officers.
He was placed on the sex offenders register at the High Court in Edinburgh and will be supervised for four years following his release from prison.
Repeatedly punched
Jurors heard that McGregor repeatedly raped and assaulted his first victim in 2009.
In June 2013, McGregor repeatedly raped another woman at another house in Aberdeen.
He also physically assaulted the woman by repeatedly punching her and grabbing her by the neck.
In December 2019, McGregor shouted abuse at a third woman, before seizing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground.
Two months later, McGregor attacked another woman by punching her on the face and seizing and compressing her neck.
Defence advocate Bill Adam said McGregor still maintained he was innocent of the sexual abuse.