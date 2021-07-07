Aberdeen Harbour project to be finished by October 2022
- Published
A £350m expansion of Aberdeen Harbour will be completed by October next year following months of delays, harbour bosses have said.
The work to make a new deeper and larger harbour is the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.
It will be able to provide space for cruise ships and renewable energy projects.
The delay was caused by the Covid pandemic and the chief contractor pulling out.
Aberdeen Harbour Board warned of the setback last year.
In June 2021, principal contractor Dragados pulled out of the scheme by mutual agreement due to factors including the pandemic.
Aberdeen Harbour Board has warned "green infrastructure" elements of the project still remain in doubt without further assistance.
These include quayside electrification and feasibility studies into the use of "clean" fuel.
The new harbour will be expected to provide shelter to ships for the next 100 years.
Luigi Napolitano, of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: "I think it's an amazing project for Aberdeen and the north-east.
"We'll be able to further build on the skills here in Aberdeen developed over 50 years in oil and gas.
"It brings a world-class facility that will enable us to really drive the energy transition and be able to bring those opportunities to the north-east of Scotland. "