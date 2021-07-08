Covid: More than 80 flown ashore from Shearwater field in North Sea
More than 80 people have been flown ashore from a North Sea platform following a Covid outbreak.
Fifteen positive cases have been identified on the Safe Zephyrus floating hotel next to the Shell-owned Shearwater platform in the past week.
Shell said those who tested positive along with 70 identified close contacts hade been removed from the facility, 140 miles (225km) east of Aberdeen.
The company said there had been no disruption to production.
A spokesman said: "Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our people and contractors, and safe operations across all our activities.
"We are taking all appropriate precautions, in line with our procedures and national protocols related to coronavirus."
More than 60 people were flown ashore from the Shearwater field in April after a Covid outbreak.