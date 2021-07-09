Police investigation into Elgin light aircraft crash
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a plane crash near Elgin on Thursday.
The light aircraft was flying over the Birnie area before it crashed at Easterton Airfield, which is operated by Highland Gliding Club.
Emergency services attended the incident after receiving reports at about 16:00.
The aircraft narrowly avoided hitting a cluster of trees and appeared to have broken up during the landing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and a 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries."