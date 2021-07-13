Two charged after puppy dies following Portsoy dog 'attack'
Two people have been charged over the death of a puppy which was reportedly attacked by two other dogs in Aberdeenshire.
Police said the incident happened near Target Road in Portsoy on Saturday afternoon.
A five-month-old puppy was seriously injured and later died.
A 15-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were charged. A report will be sent to the youth justice management team and the procurator fiscal.
Sgt Graeme Cupples of Police Scotland said it was a "traumatic experience" for the owner of the puppy which died.
"I would ask all dog owners to ensure that their pets are kept on a strong lead and under control when out in public", he added.